S.Africa deploys military to crush unrest in two provinces

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The South African military said Monday it was deploying soldiers in two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help police cope with looting and arson attacks on businesses.

"The South African National Defence Force has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received... to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days," it said in a statement.