UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Deploys Military To Crush Unrest In Two Provinces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

S.Africa deploys military to crush unrest in two provinces

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :The South African military said Monday it was deploying soldiers in two provinces, including its economic hub of Johannesburg, to help police cope with looting and arson attacks on businesses.

"The South African National Defence Force has commenced with pre-deployment processes and procedures in line with a request for assistance received... to assist law enforcement agencies deployed in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces respectively to quell the unrest that has gripped both Provinces in the last few days," it said in a statement.

Related Topics

Police Johannesburg Hub

Recent Stories

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

6 minutes ago

Ramiz Raja criticizes selection committee for pick ..

23 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,542 new COVID-19 cases, 1,519 reco ..

36 minutes ago

Man wielding a gun outside parliament in Islamabad ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates series of new road ..

1 hour ago

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.