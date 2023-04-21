UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Evicts Asylum-seekers Camped Outside UN Refugee Office

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 08:00 PM

S.Africa evicts asylum-seekers camped outside UN refugee office

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :South African police on Friday evicted more than a hundred asylum seekers camping for over three years outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees offices in Pretoria.

They began living in makeshift tents pitched on sidewalks outside the UNHCR regional offices asking to be relocated to other countries after a spate of xenophobic violence in 2019.

Pretoria municipality -- which said the refugees were posing a health hazard living without water or toilets -- last week secured a high court order to remove them.

The court documents state that the refugees will be evicted and taken to the Lindela Repatriation Centre, a temporary holding centre for undocumented migrants who are earmarked for deportation to their countries or origin.

Scores of police officers led by the sheriff's department carried out the eviction with the aid of immigration and other officers.

Using a loudhailer, state attorney Kobus Meijer warned the migrants that they "will be arrested" and "detained" if they resisted removal.

Some families vacated voluntarily while others protested.

"It's better for me to die here" because "I am not going in Lindela" one refugee shouted.

The visibly distressed woman, with a dressing gown wrapped around her waist, is from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

UNHCR spokeswoman Laura Padoan told AFP that "they are asking that we transport them to a refugee camp in another country but this is outside of our mandate." The UNHCR urged the evicting authorities to do so "peacefully and that families are treated humanely, with dignity and respect", said Padoan.

South Africa boasts some of the world's most progressive asylum policies, allowing foreigners to apply for refugee status and work.

But rights groups say the application system is flawed and backlogged, leaving many asylum-seekers stuck in limbo for years.

As the continent's most industrialised economy, South Africa is also a magnet for economic migrants -- a situation that has stoked resentment among jobless South Africans and fuelled sporadic outbursts of xenophobic violence.

Related Topics

Africa World Police United Nations Water Pretoria South Africa Congo Women 2019 From Refugee UNHCR Court

Recent Stories

mran Khan to start tickets review process from tom ..

Mran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

46 minutes ago
 Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for s ..

Hope Sudanese authorities will take measures for security of Pakistanis: Foreign ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

3 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.