UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Ex-leader Zuma To Face Corruption Trial: Court

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 02:00 PM

S.Africa ex-leader Zuma to face corruption trial: court

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :South Africa's scandal-plagued former president Jacob Zuma will face a corruption trial, a court ruled on Friday, dismissing his application for a permanent stay of prosecution.

Zuma, who is accused of taking bribes from French defence company Thales in the 1990s, sought to have the case permanently dropped in March, saying it was politically motivated and that the years of delay would result in an unfair trial.

But the trial is now expected to begin on Tuesday after High Court Judge Willie Seriti ruled that Zuma's "application for the permanent stay is dismissed with costs".

The judge agreed with the prosecution that parts of Zuma's arguments to have the case thrown out were "scandalous and or vexatious".

Zuma, 77, has been charged with 16 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a multi-million-dollar arms deal dating back to before he took office in 2009.

The charges were first brought in 2005. They were dropped by prosecutors in 2009, shortly before Zuma became president, and reinstated in 2016.

He is alleged to have taken the bribes during his time as a provincial economy minister and later as deputy president of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) in the 1990s.

Zuma was forced to resign from office last year over a separate corruption scandal centred around the Gupta business family, who won lucrative contracts with state companies and were allegedly even able to choose cabinet ministers.

The US Treasury on Thursday slapped sanctions on the Gupta brothers, calling them a "significant corruption network" that dispersed bribes and misappropriated millions in state funds.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Scandal Business Company Money March Congress 2016 Family From Cabinet Million Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post offers 35000 internships to youth

36 minutes ago

South Africa's ex-leader Zuma to face corruption c ..

36 minutes ago

T20 Cricket Cup to start in Lahore from Sunday

36 minutes ago

Indian govt staging another election drama in IOK: ..

36 minutes ago

Egypt's Security Forces Kill Suicide Attacker Plan ..

36 minutes ago

China rejects stance of India on Kashmir: Special ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.