UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Fuel Tanker Blast Death Toll Rises To 15: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published December 25, 2022 | 08:10 PM

S.Africa fuel tanker blast death toll rises to 15: minister

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :The death toll from a fuel tanker explosion in a South African city east of Johannesburg has risen to 15, the health minister said Sunday.

"Yesterday (Saturday), the death toll was at 10 people and now we are sitting at 15 as of this morning," Joe Phaahla told reporters at Tambo Memorial Hospital.

The tanker, transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), was caught beneath a bridge close to the hospital and houses on Saturday morning in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg.

The minister said three hospital employees, two nurses and a driver, died later from severe burn injuries.

Thirty-seven people were injured, including 24 patients and 13 staff members who were in the hospital's accident and emergency unit at the time of the blast.

They "sustained severe burns and have been diverted to neighbouring hospitals", Phaahla said.

Others were hit by shattered glass, he added, while some were hurt as they were in the parking lot or in front of the hospital.

Videos on social media showed a huge fireball under the bridge, which the tanker appeared to have been too high to go under.

It was carrying 60,000 litres of LPG gas, which is used especially in cooking and gas stoves, and had come from the southeast of the country.

The health minister said the blast severely damaged the hospital's accident and emergency unit and X-ray departments, adding the roof was also damaged.

Related Topics

Accident Injured LPG Social Media Driver Died Johannesburg Gas Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises first meeting of Farmers’ ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people ..

Dubai Police Traffic campaigns benefit 10M people over last three years

3 hours ago
 SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from ..

SteelFab 2023 brings together 200 exhibitors from around world at Expo Sharjah

3 hours ago
 Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with col ..

Shurooq’s destinations to ring New Year with colourful lights

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bl ..

Dubai Customs’ Air Cargo Centres deal with 81 bln items of goods in 2022

5 hours ago
 RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corr ..

RTA begins Phase I of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Corridor Project

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.