UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Hardens Lockdown Curbs To Combat Delta Variant Surge

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

S.Africa hardens lockdown curbs to combat Delta variant surge

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday reimposed restrictions for two weeks to combat a surge in the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant.

The worst hit country on the continent "is facing a massive resurgence of infection," the president said in a televised address to the nation.

"Our health facilities are stretched to the limit... ICU beds are in short supply," he said as he placed the country on alert level four, just one level below a full lockdown.

He banned all gatherings, expect for funerals where numbers will be capped at 50, and also ordered a ban on the sale of alcohol.

Eateries and restaurants can no longer serve sit-down meals, and will only be allowed to sell food for take-away or delivery.

A nighttime curfew has been lengthened by an hour.

Authorities say the peak of the third wave -- fuelled by the Delta variant first identified in India -- will surpass that of earlier waves as the country struggles to quickly roll out vaccinations.

"We are in the grip of a devastating wave that by all indications seems like it will be worse than those that preceded it.

"The peak of this third wave looks set to be higher than the previous two," he said.

South Africa now counts 1,928,897 cases after recording 15,036 cases on Sunday, a drop from the previous day when 18,762 new infections were diagnosedAt least 59,900 of those cases have been fatal.

Related Topics

India Africa Sale Alert Sunday All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SBA, The Arabian House in Spain charts plan for st ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs meeting of General Budget ..

3 hours ago

Dubai implements the region’s first procedures f ..

3 hours ago

RTA announces paperless vehicle service certificat ..

4 hours ago

Dubai SME launches new business incubator in Dubai ..

4 hours ago

SCMC, UNICEF explore new avenues of cooperation

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.