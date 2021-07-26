S.Africa has 'largely' passed peak of third virus wave: president

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said the country -- the hardest hit in Africa -- had "largely" passed the peak of its third coronavirus wave and eased restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales.

"The latest figures suggest that we have largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections, although there are areas in the country where we still need to be concerned," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.