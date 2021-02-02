UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Has 'passed Peak' Of Second Virus Wave : President

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

S.Africa has 'passed peak' of second virus wave : president

Pretoria, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had "passed the peak" of its second coronavirus infection wave, allowing for the easing of restrictions ahead of first vaccinations this month.

"The average rate of new infections has been steadily coming down over the last three weeks, indicating that we have now passed the peak of the second wave," Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation.

Related Topics

Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Biosecurity Committee issues unified nati ..

12 minutes ago

Philippines’ ‘Bangkota’ pavilion at Expo 202 ..

12 minutes ago

DEWA discusses corporate governance best practices ..

12 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi researchers publish important new fi ..

12 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences on death of Prin ..

13 minutes ago

Ambassador Afzaal, PBPC President discuss strength ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.