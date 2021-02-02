S.Africa has 'passed peak' of second virus wave : president

Pretoria, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday said the country had "passed the peak" of its second coronavirus infection wave, allowing for the easing of restrictions ahead of first vaccinations this month.

"The average rate of new infections has been steadily coming down over the last three weeks, indicating that we have now passed the peak of the second wave," Ramaphosa announced in an address to the nation.