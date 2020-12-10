S.Africa now experiencing Covid-19 'second wave': health minister

Johannesburg, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa, the country most affected by the coronavirus on the continent, has entered a second wave of the pandemic, the health minister declared Wednesday.

"This evening we wish to announce that as South Africa we are now experiencing a second wave," said Zweli Mkhize in a statement as the country registered nearly 7,000 new cases in the last 24-hour cycle.