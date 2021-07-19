UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Opens Inquest Into Deaths Of Psychiatric Patients

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

S.Africa opens inquest into deaths of psychiatric patients

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A South African High Court opened an inquest on Monday into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients who perished from neglect after being relocated from hospitals to unlicensed facilities.

The deaths occurred between April 2016 and January 2017, many from pneumonia, dehydration and diarrhoea, after patients were transferred from private hospitals to 27 facilities under a cost-cutting drive.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo will hear evidence expected to result in the prosecution of health department executives in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The National Prosecution Authority's lawyer Pieter Luyt said at the start of the inquest, being held virtually by a High Court in Pretoria, that the "greater number of the deceased died in NGOs that were not properly vetted, or vetted at all."

Related Topics

Died Pretoria Johannesburg January April 2017 2016 All From Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

16 minutes ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

31 minutes ago

Smart-watches are inspiring healthier life-styles ..

53 minutes ago

Emirates Mars Mission marks busy first year

1 hour ago

Hajj sermon: Prophet (PBUH) asked people not to vi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.