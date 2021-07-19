S.Africa opens inquest into deaths of psychiatric patients

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :A South African High Court opened an inquest on Monday into the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients who perished from neglect after being relocated from hospitals to unlicensed facilities.

The deaths occurred between April 2016 and January 2017, many from pneumonia, dehydration and diarrhoea, after patients were transferred from private hospitals to 27 facilities under a cost-cutting drive.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo will hear evidence expected to result in the prosecution of health department executives in Gauteng province, which includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The National Prosecution Authority's lawyer Pieter Luyt said at the start of the inquest, being held virtually by a High Court in Pretoria, that the "greater number of the deceased died in NGOs that were not properly vetted, or vetted at all."