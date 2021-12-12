UrduPoint.com

S.Africa Pays Tribute To Last Apartheid Leader De Klerk

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:50 PM

S.Africa pays tribute to last apartheid leader De Klerk

Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa on Sunday paid an official tribute to FW de Klerk, the final president of white rule, who freed Nelson Mandela from prison and steered the country from apartheid to democracy.

De Klerk died on November 11 aged 85 following a battle with cancer. Four days of national mourning were declared in his honour.

He served as president from 1989 to 1994 and is remembered most for leading South Africa's transition from white-minority rule to the first multi-racial elections in 1994.

De Klerk also shared the Nobel Peace prize with Mandela in 1993 after freeing him from prison in 1990. Mandela then became South Africa's first black president after his African National Congress party won the 1994 election.

President Cyril Ramaphosa attended Cape Town's Protestant Groote Kerk -- one of South Africa's oldest churches -- on Sunday morning to deliver a eulogy in De Klerk's honour.

"He was often misunderstood due to his over-correctness," De Klerk's widow Elita Georgiadis told around 200 attendees.

"I shall never forget this man who mesmerised me, who made me want to help him achieve this huge task ahead of him." A private mass and the national anthem preceded the ceremony, which featured a portrait of De Klerk between two candles and a choir decorated with white flowers.

Despite a positive reputation abroad, De Klerk divided opinion in South Africa and his death prompted mixed reactions.

Critics say he remains inseparable from apartheid-era crimes and could have been held accountable for them had he lived longer.

De Klerk represented the National Party, which in 1948 formally established apartheid's racial segregation and disenfranchisement of South Africa's non-white majority.

Outside the church, a small group of protesters held signs saying "Justice denied" and "Justice for apartheid victims" and were swiftly led away by police.

The surrounding area was closed to traffic and placed under high security.

Comments in his final years also tarnished De Klerk's image amid criticism for his failure to apologise officially for the crimes of apartheid.

In 2020, he denied apartheid was a crime against humanity before retracting the statement and apologising.

De Klerk's foundation issued a posthumous video apologising "for the pain, hurt, indignity and damage that apartheid has done" to South Africa's non-white populations.

Related Topics

Election Police Nelson Mandela Democracy Died Traffic Man Cape Town South Africa November Congress Sunday 2020 Cancer Church From

Recent Stories

EWEC issues request for qualifications for develop ..

EWEC issues request for qualifications for development of Shuweihat S4 RO Indepe ..

6 minutes ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in ..

Fatima bint Mubarak the most influential figure in women&#039;s rights this year ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooper ..

UAE, Mauritius discuss bolstering bilateral cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 83 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives letter from President of Az ..

UAE President receives letter from President of Azerbaijan

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2 ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week returns in January 2022 to advance global sustaina ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.