UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa President Calls For Actions To Restore Economy

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

S.Africa president calls for actions to restore economy

JOHANNESBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa called for urgent actions to restore the country's pandemic-battered economy in his State of the Nation Address delivered on Friday.

Over the past year, South Africa has experienced a sharp decline in growth and a significant increase in unemployment, Ramaphosa said while addressing the parliament.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) has shrunk 6 percent between the third quarter of 2019 and that of 2020, while unemployment "now stands at a staggering 30.8 percent," with 1.7 million job losses last year, he noted.

The president said that the overriding priorities of 2021 are to defeat the pandemic, accelerate the country's economic recovery, implement economic reforms and fight corruption.

"As a result of the relief measures that we implemented and the phased reopening of the economy, we expect to see a strong recovery in employment by the end of 2020," he noted.

Ramaphosa said over 70 billion rands (4.79 billion U.S. Dollars) in tax relief were extended to businesses in distress, while 18.

9 billion rands (1.29 billion dollars) in loans have been approved for 13,000 businesses through a COVID-19 loan-guarantee scheme.

The administration has also focused on such measures as rolling out massive infrastructure, localizing production and boosting energy generation capacity, he said.

State-run, debt-ridden Eskom, the major electricity provider in the country, has been restructured to increase capacity and efficiency, according to the president.

As to agriculture, Ramaphosa said that the favorable weather conditions in 2020 and the beginning of 2021 mean that the sector is likely to grow in the near term.

Ramaphosa said South Africa will begin to harness the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which covers 54 of the 55 African Union members and came into operation on Jan. 1.

"The AfCFTA provides a platform for the South African businesses to expand into markets across the continent, and for South Africa to position itself as a gateway to the continent," he said.

Related Topics

Corruption Weather Electricity Parliament Agriculture Job South Africa 2019 2020 Market Billion Million Employment

Recent Stories

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat’s new picture storms into social m ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,307 new COVID-19 cases, 3,404 reco ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for exposi ..

2 hours ago

Schedule for T20Is, ODIs matches between Pakistan ..

2 hours ago

Last location of Ali Sadpara, two foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.