UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa President Congratulates Biden And Harris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

S.Africa president congratulates Biden and Harris

Johannesburg, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory.

"We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election," Ramaphosa tweeted.

"We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," said the president, who is also the current chairman of the African Union.

The leaders of regional neighbours Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also tweeted congratulatory messages.

Related Topics

Election Africa Zimbabwe Zambia Namibia

Recent Stories

Canada Prime Minister Trudeau congratulates Joe Bi ..

1 hour ago

Thousands protest in Senegal over Mohammed cartoon ..

1 hour ago

Lawyers condemn publication of blasphemous caricat ..

1 hour ago

Leipzig go top in Germany ahead of Bayern, Dortmun ..

1 hour ago

Super-sub Messi scores twice to lead Barca to Beti ..

2 hours ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.