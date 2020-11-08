S.Africa president congratulates Biden and Harris

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday congratulated US president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their victory.

"We congratulate President-Elect @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris and the American people on your election," Ramaphosa tweeted.

"We look forward to working with you and deepening our bonds of friendship and cooperation," said the president, who is also the current chairman of the African Union.

The leaders of regional neighbours Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe have also tweeted congratulatory messages.