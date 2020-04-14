UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Ramps Up Virus Screening As Caseload Grows

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:30 AM

S.Africa ramps up virus screening as caseload grows

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :South Africa is ramping up its coronavirus screening and testing programmes, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 2,272.

The country with the most recorded cases on the continent launched a public mobile mass screening and quarantine campaign just under two weeks ago.

It has trebled the number of field workers despatched to homes in villages, towns and cities across the country - from 10,000 to around more than 28,000, an official report showed.

More than 400,000 have been screened since the teams of field workers were deployed.

In all 83,663 people have been tested since the virus was first detected on March 5.

An additional 99 people tested positive Monday, taking the total to 2,272, the minister said, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

The number of deaths remains relatively low with 27 fatalities recorded so far.

The country will also launch surveillance schemes targeting schools, mines, prisons and big companies, said Salim Abdool Karim, a government infectious disease scientist.

Although South Africa has seen a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases, it remains under the global curve for infections and deaths.

Karim said even with more tests being conducted the numbers of infections have plateaued, especially since the lockdown imposed on March 27.

"What we have managed to do is to tame community transmission," Karim said during a tv debate.

However, he warned that the country was likely to see an "exponential spread" of the disease.

"We cannot escape this epidemic," he said.

He attributed the slow down in numbers to the lockdown and the mass screening and testing people before they call in sick at hospitals.

"We have chosen to be proactive, to go out there and do active case finding," he said.

"We are going to the community, we are going to find them before they go into the hospital and only South Africa has done that."

Related Topics

Mobile Tame South Africa March TV All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

9 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.