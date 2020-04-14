S.Africa ramps up virus screening as cases rise to 2,272

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :South Africa's number of coronavirus infections rose to 2,272 on Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said, as authorities ramped up screening and testing.

South Africa, the country with the most recorded cases on the continent, launched a public mobile mass screening and quarantine campaign just under two weeks ago.

It has despatched more than 10,600 field workers out into homes in villages, towns and cities across the country.

In all 83,663 people have been tested since the virus was first detected in the country on March 5.

An additional 99 people tested positive Monday, taking the total to 2,272, the minister said.

The number of deaths remains relatively low with 27 fatalities recorded so far.

Although South Africa has seen a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases, it still lags behind the global curve for infections and deaths.

But the minister has warned against complacency.

"It's quite a serious challenge that we must all brace up to facing," he warned.

The country is under a five-week lockdown which kicked into gear on March 27.