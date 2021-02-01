S.Africa Receives First Batch Of Covid Vaccine: Media
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:10 PM
Johannesburg, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa on Monday took delivery of its first shipment of coronavirus vaccines, a move paving the way to mass inoculation, initially targeting health workers, in Africa's worst-hit country.
Public broadcaster SABC showed President Cyril Ramaphosa at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo International airport receiving one million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India.