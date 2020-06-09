UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Records Over 1,000 Virus Deaths, More Than 50,000 Cases

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

S.Africa records over 1,000 virus deaths, more than 50,000 cases

Johannesburg, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa's coronavirus deaths passed 1,000 on Monday and infections spiked to over 50,000 just a week after the continent's worst-hit country further eased lockdown restrictions, official statistics showed.

The number of detected infections was 50,879 -- the worst in Africa.

However, South Africa ranks second in terms of deaths at 1,080 after Egypt.

The continent's most advanced economy has since May been gradually easing tight restrictions imposed in March.

It is now allowing some school children to return to classes and the majority of businesses to operate.

More than a half of all cases have been recorded in the last two weeks, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

"As we watch the number of infections rise further -- probably far faster than most of us imagined -- we should be concerned, but not alarmed," he said.

"That is because we have the ability... to limit the impact of the disease on our people," he said.

Most of South Africa's infections -- around two-thirds -- are found in the Western Cape province, a popular tourist destination home to the coastal city of Cape Town.

The World Health Organization said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening around the globe, although the situation was improving in Europe.

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Egypt Cape Town South Africa March May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah government employees get tested for COVID- ..

31 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral t ..

46 minutes ago

Mobile women, children&#039;s health clinic launch ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority partners with Derq t ..

2 hours ago

Residency law violators permitted to leave UAE wit ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia announces new repatriation flights to E ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.