S.Africa Reports Daily Record Of 26,976 Covid Infections

Thu 16th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :South Africa Wednesday reported its highest tally of new coronavirus cases in 24 hours since the start of the pandemic, just weeks after announcing the discovery of the Omicron strain.

The tally of 26,976 Covid infections was even higher than the previous record of 26,485 infections on July 3, at the height of the country's third wave caused by the Delta variant.

