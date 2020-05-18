S.Africa reports single-day record of 1,160 new virus cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :South Africa on Sunday reported 1,160 new coronavirus infections, the highest daily rise since the first case was recorded in March, data released by the health ministry showed.

The new numbers take the cumulative tally to 15,515 with the touristic Western Cape province accounting for nearly 60 percent of the national figures. The numbers of fatalities rose by three to 263.