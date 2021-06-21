UrduPoint.com
SAfrica Set To Host Vaccine Tech Transfer Hub

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 06:40 PM

SAfrica set to host vaccine tech transfer hub

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa is set to host a "technology transfer hub" for coronavirus vaccines to scale up production know-how in Africa's worst-hit nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Monday.

Ramaphosa said French President Emmanuel Macron and World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus would join him at a media briefing to announce the initiative at 1500 GMT.

"The briefing will focus on the establishment of the first messenger RNA technology transfer hub for Covid-19 vaccines, located in South Africa," the presidency said in a brief statement.

The WHO has previously set up such hubs, which provide know-how and training to local manufacturers, to boost global production of influenza vaccines.

During a visit to South Africa last month, Macron said he was pushing for faster transfer of technology to allow poorer countries to start manufacturing their own Covid-19 jabs.

