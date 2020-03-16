S.Africa to close border to all citizens from high-risk countries

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday announced the closure from Wednesday of South Africa's borders to all foreign nationals from countries highly impacted by the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"We are imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from high-risk countries such as Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom and China as from 18 March 2020," Ramaphosa said in an address to the nation.