UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa To Resume J&J Vaccinations

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:10 PM

S.Africa to resume J&J vaccinations

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :South Africa announced Monday it would shortly resume using Johnson & Johnson anti-Covid vaccines, two weeks after the jab was suspended to vet risks over blood clots.

The vaccine will be included in South Africa's much-delayed anti-Covid vaccination campaign from Wednesday after being given the green light by SAHPRA, the country's health watchdog.

"It has since been established there is a one in a million chance of getting the clot after the vaccine and that it appears that women between the ages of 18 and 48 years old are particularly at risk," Health Minister Zwelini Mkhize said in a statement.

"With such a low probability of developing a clot, all the regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of Johnson and Johnson." Many hopes have been staked on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to roll back the pandemic in developing countries, as it is just a single-shot jab that does not need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures.

The vaccine was briefly put on hold after a handful of Americans developed blood clots.

According to US data presented Friday, of 3.9 million women who got the Johnson & Johnson shot, 15 developed serious blood clots and three died.

The majority of the confirmed cases, 13 of the 15, was aged under 50 years old. There were no reported cases among men.

The resumption of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will target health workers in particular.

The authorities say they have purchased enough doses of the vaccine, as well as of Pfizer, to immunise at least 45 million people.

The deadline for achieving this has not been recently given. The government previously set a target of March 2022.

South Africa earlier this year purchased AstraZeneca vaccines and then sold them to other African countries following fears that it would be less effective against a local variant of coronavirus.

"It has been a difficult start for our country with the vaccination rollout, however despite all the challenges we have faced, we still have a positive outlook both for the recovery of public health and the economy at large," the minister said.

South Africa has officially recorded more than 1.5 million cases of Covid, of which 54,000 have been fatal.

The total number of people vaccinated, which used to be published daily by the ministry, has not been disclosed for several days.

Related Topics

Africa World Died South Africa March Women All From Government Blood Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

33 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

40 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

41 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Indonesian President ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Single-Dose Sputnik Light Vaccine to Be R ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.