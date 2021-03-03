UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa Virus Strain 'offers Immunity Against Other Variants'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 06:40 PM

S.Africa virus strain 'offers immunity against other variants'

Johannesburg, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :A new study has shown that people previously infected by the Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa have better immunity against other coronavirus mutations, experts said Wednesday.

The findings, from preliminary research by the team of South African scientists who identified the variant dubbed 501Y.V2, raise hopes that vaccines modelled on the strain could protect against future mutations.

Identified late last year, the variant fuelled South Africa's second wave of infection and delayed the start of vaccinations in February.

Scientists said Wednesday that plasma collected from people infected with the variant had "good neutralising activity", including against "first wave" viruses and potentially other variants of concern.

After the antibodies were tested against the original strain and another identified in Brazil, "results are showing a clear sense of direction", virologist Tulio de Oliveira said in a video conference.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told the same meeting that the discovery was "good news for all" as it presented a huge boost to the control of the pandemic.

Coronavirus mutations -- some more contagious -- had put a damper on global vaccination programmes after existing shots were found to offer less protection against them.

Manufacturers have in recent weeks raced to tweak their formulas in response to the spread of newer variants.

Related Topics

Immunity Same Brazil South Africa February All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

16 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

26 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

40 minutes ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

46 minutes ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

46 minutes ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.