S.African economy rebounds 66.1% in Q3 after pandemic crash

Pretoria, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa's economy bounced back at an annualised rate of 66.1 percent in July-September, official data showed Tuesday, after plummeting by half in the April-June quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to growth came "largely as a result of the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions," statistics agency StatSA said in a statement, adding that gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa's second-largest economy had expanded 13.5 percent in non-annualised terms in the third quarter.