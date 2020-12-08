UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.African Economy Rebounds 66.1% In Q3 After Pandemic Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 03:30 PM

S.African economy rebounds 66.1% in Q3 after pandemic crash

Pretoria, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :South Africa's economy bounced back at an annualised rate of 66.1 percent in July-September, official data showed Tuesday, after plummeting by half in the April-June quarter due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The return to growth came "largely as a result of the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions," statistics agency StatSA said in a statement, adding that gross domestic product (GDP) in Africa's second-largest economy had expanded 13.5 percent in non-annualised terms in the third quarter.

Related Topics

Africa Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Woman official accuses KEMU VC of sexual harassmen ..

16 minutes ago

Poland reports 4,423 new COVID-19 cases

19 seconds ago

Rescue service 1122 conducts awareness session on ..

7 minutes ago

Norwegian Air to seek bankruptcy protection in Nor ..

7 minutes ago

US Secretary of Commerce Calls China Principal Mil ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Killing of Teacher in France Cannot B ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.