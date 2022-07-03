UrduPoint.com

S.African Entrepreneur Seeks To Turn Caterpillars Into Tasty Snacks

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 01:40 PM

S.African entrepreneur seeks to turn caterpillars into tasty snacks

Johannesburg, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :A start-up entrepreneur from South Africa wants to change the way edible caterpillars popularly known as "mopane worms" are viewed and eaten.

For many people, particularly from western European backgrounds, the idea of eating insects is still riddled with fear and inhibition.

But they can be a valuable source of nutrition and farming them is not detrimental to the environment.

South African chemical engineer Wendy Vesela has found ways of turning the spiky green and black caterpillars -- which are packed with protein and iron -- into a flour that can be used in savoury biscuits, sweet chocolate protein bars, cereals or smoothies.

When steamed and sliced, mopane pieces can also be used as pizza toppings.

Vesela says she has found domestic and international customers for her organic products.

Edible insects and worms may indeed be gaining popularity in Western cultures.

But food anthropologist Anna Trapido insists that the trend should not be seen as just another dietary fad, a "kind of adventure tourism, where you get a badge" for eating them.

"Mopane need to be treated with respect because they are part of people's emotional, spiritual, culinary genres," she said.

In Vesela's home province of Limpopo, where she grew up in a town not far from the world-famous Kruger National Park, mopane is a staple food, cooked in a sauce of onions and tomatoes.

- 'More protein than steak'- The caterpillars are "a healthier option of protein", she said. And it's "not a worm. So people have just to get over that fear." Vesela tried to woo reluctant customers with biscuits and protein bars at a recent food fair in Johannesburg's upmarket Sandton district.

"I won't eat a worm. I'm sorry, it's disgusting. But if you give it to me in the form of a chocolate... it's really delicious," said Gail Odendaal, 38, walking away with a bag of protein bars.

Mopanes are environmentally friendly, too, requiring no extra water or land, as they breed and feed on mopane trees, which grow in hot and dry regions of southern Africa.

They are a better source of protein than many other foods on the market, said dietitian, Mpho Tshukudu.

"It's high in protein, in essential fats and minerals, especially iron. It has more iron than the most expensive piece of steak," she said.

With demand rising since she started her venture seven months ago, Vesela plans to expand the business and have multiple harvests a year.

She now hires rural women to gather mopanes when they are in season in December and April. The mopanes are gutted, boiled and dried to then be used whole or milled.

Related Topics

Africa Business Water Johannesburg South Africa April May December Women Market From Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

4 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

13 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

13 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.