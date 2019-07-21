UrduPoint.com
S.African Leader To Challenge 'flawed' Graft Report In Court

Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 11:20 PM

S.African leader to challenge 'flawed' graft report in court

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday he will challenge in court a watchdog body's "fundamentally and irretrievably flawed" findings concerning a donation to his 2017 campaign for the ruling party presidency.

"After careful study I have concluded that the report is fundamentally and irretrievably flawed," Ramaphosa told reporters, adding he has "decided to seek an urgent judiciary review" of the findings concerning a 500,000-rand ($36,000) donation.

