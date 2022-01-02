S.African National Assembly Entirely Destroyed By Fire: Spokesperson
Cape Town, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :A massive fire in South Africa's houses of parliament in Cape Town has "burned down" the entire National Assembly where parliamentarians sit, a spokesperson said on Sunday.
"The entire chamber where the members sit... has burned down," Molotho Mothapo said, adding that the blaze had still not been extinguished.