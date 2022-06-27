UrduPoint.com

S.African Police Search Bar For Clues After 21 Teens Die

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2022 | 04:50 PM

S.African police search bar for clues after 21 teens die

East London, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :South African police were on Monday combing a township tavern where 21 teenagers mysteriously died as survivors described a battle to escape the jam-packed premises and one reported a suffocating smell.

Most of the victims, some as young as 13 years, were found dead inside a popular bar in the southern city of East London.

Seventeen were died inside the bar, while four died in hospital.

Thirty-one others were hospitalised with symptoms including backache, tight chests, vomiting and headache, official said.

Most were discharged on Sunday, leaving two in hospital, they said.

But new details emerged Monday as survivors spoke of a strong and suffocating smell in the jam-packed double-storey building.

Sinovuyo Monyane, 19, who was hired by the bar to promote an alcohol brand, said she was still "confused" but felt lucky to be alive.

She said she struggled to escape through a door gridlocked with people.

"We tried moving through the crowd, shouting 'please let us through,' and others were shouting 'we are dying, guys,' and 'we are suffocating' and 'there are people who can't breathe'," she told AFP.

"I passed out at that moment. I was running out of breath and there was a strong smell of some type of spray on in the air. We thought it was pepper spray," she said.

She later regained her consciousnesses after someone sprayed water on her.

"I got up and realised that there were bodies lying around. I saw people being poured water, but those people did not even move," she said in a phone interview.

"I could have died."Special investigators from Pretoria have been rushed to the scene.

"The detectives will be resuming their work at the crime scene today," regional police spokesman Thembinkosi Kinana told AFP.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Died Young East London Pretoria Sunday From

Recent Stories

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

Pakistan important member of GDI: China

4 minutes ago
 PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Ox ..

PM lauds APS survivor Ahmad Nawaz over becoming Oxford University's Union Presid ..

16 minutes ago
 Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways ..

Face Masks are now compulsory on flights, railways, and public transport: NCOC

1 hour ago
 Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in ..

Karachi is expected to receive heavy rainfalls in July

2 hours ago
 PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 hours ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.