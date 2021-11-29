S.African president wants travel bans 'urgently' lifted

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called on countries to "urgently" reverse travel bans linked to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

"We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our southern African sister countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the bans they have imposed before any further damage is done to our economies," he said in his first address to the nation following last week's detection of the new variant.