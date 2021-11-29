UrduPoint.com

S.African President Wants Travel Bans 'urgently' Lifted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:10 AM

S.African president wants travel bans 'urgently' lifted

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday called on countries to "urgently" reverse travel bans linked to the discovery of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

"We call upon all those countries that have imposed travel bans on our country and our southern African sister countries to urgently reverse their decisions and lift the bans they have imposed before any further damage is done to our economies," he said in his first address to the nation following last week's detection of the new variant.

Related Topics

Africa Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid do ..

Behind Expo 2020 Dubai’s logo: Saruq Al Hadid documentary links UAE’s rich p ..

2 hours ago
 AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills ..

AD Ports Group, Diyar Al Muharraq, and Eagle Hills Diyar Company collaborate to ..

4 hours ago
 FNC Parliamentary Division participates in 208th s ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in 208th session of IPU’s Governing Co ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Maritime City&#039;s industrial district to ..

Dubai Maritime City&#039;s industrial district to undergo infrastructure enhance ..

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavili ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Kuwaiti and Qatari pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

5 hours ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Tradeling to ..

Etihad Credit Insurance partners with Tradeling to ramp up trade and business gr ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.