Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :South African legendary singer Johnny Clegg, who blended Zulu rhythms with Western styles, died on Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, his manager said.

"Johnny passed away (with) his family this afternoon after a four and half year battle with cancer," manager Roddy Quinn told SABC news. He was 66.

sn/bgs/klm