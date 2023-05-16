UrduPoint.com

S.African Taxidermists Fret At UK Hunting Trophy Ban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 11:00 AM

S.African taxidermists fret at UK hunting trophy ban

Rayton, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Workers in Pieter Swart's tanning and taxidermy workshop are busy skinning impala heads, bleaching buffalo bones and softening zebra skins.

His business in South Africa has thrived for years, but the 58-year-old says it is now threatened by a British law sponsored by animal activists.

The bill, which bans the import of hunting trophies, could open the way for a deluge of similar legislation, Swart worries.

This would scupper demand for the centuries-old craft of stuffing hunters' quarry for display, leading to painful job losses in top international hunting destinations in southern Africa, he says.

"We are very much concerned," Swart, a zebra skull sitting on his desk, tells AFP. "The law could create a domino effect".

The British legislation, which aims to help protect endangered animals, was approved by UK lawmakers in March.

Covering thousands of species, including lions, rhino and elephants, it reflects a broader shift in western societal views on hunting against a backdrop of declining global wildlife numbers, according to animal rights groups.

"This is very much the start of a change in attitudes amongst (European) countries," says Matthew Schurch, wildlife expert with animal welfare group Humane Society International.

Similar bills are being considered in such countries as Italy, Belgium and Spain, according to HSI.

The law is backed by numerous celebrities including model Kate Moss and football presenter Gary Lineker, but African conservationists and those in the hunting business say it is misguided.

Trophy hunting -- where hunters pay thousands of Dollars for the right to kill usually big game animals like elephants and lions -- has long been controversial.

Proponents contend that the killing of a small number of selected, usually old animals generates much needed income for conservation and anti-poaching efforts and support local communities.

Trophy hunting contributes more than $340 million a year to South Africa's economy supporting some 17,000 jobs, according to a 2018 study.

Hunters often bring home parts of the animals as trophies.

These are processed by taxidermy firms that employ about 6,000 people in South Africa, according to Swart, leader of trade group South African Taxidermy and Tannery Association.

Piles of skins, skulls, horns and bones lay in his workshop, waiting to be turned into rugs and ornaments.

Thousands of carcasses are processed at the Rayton facility, near Pretoria, every year.

Most come from culling done by game reserves, while a smaller part is brought in by international hunters, says Swart.

"Hunting and culling are one of the processes of managing the animals. And to waste a skin like this...and to just let it degrade is not cost effective," Swart, sporting a grey goatee, says pointing to a zebra bust hanging on the wall.

A full mount taxidermy of a rhino costs more than 130,000 rand ($6,800), while a cheetah goes for $1,360"If they are going to ban this job,... I am not going to manage to feed my family," says Elias Pedzisai, 45, who works his "magic" bleaching skulls at Swart's Afrikan Tanning & Taxidermy firm.

Related Topics

Africa Football Import Business Threatened Job Moss Pretoria Gary Buffalo Spain Italy United Kingdom Belgium South Africa March 2018 Family From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Co ..

Training of Ukrainian Pilots by French Military Could Begin Right Now - Macron

11 hours ago
 All institutions should work in their domains, no ..

All institutions should work in their domains, no one will be allowed to disresp ..

11 hours ago
 German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists ..

German Prosecutors Charge 4 Ultra-Right Activists With Creating Terrorist Group

11 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour Wit ..

Zelenskyy Says Returning Home From Europe Tour With New Pledges of Military Aid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.