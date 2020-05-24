UrduPoint.com
S.Africa's AngloGold Ashanti Suspends Mponeng Mine Ops After Virus Detected

Sun 24th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :South Africa's AngloGold Ashanti said on Sunday it had suspended operations at its Mponeng mine after at least 164 employees at the site tested positive for coronavirus.

"AngloGold Ashanti conducted 650 tests since last Thursday... this process has indicated 164 positive cases with only a handful of tests left to process," a company statement said, adding that operations had been "temporarily halted".

