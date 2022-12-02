Cape Town, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :President Cyril Ramaphosa is "consulting" with leaders of South Africa's ruling party, his spokesman said Thursday, a day after a probe found evidence to warrant a parliamentary debate on his possible removal from office.

"He is looking at a number of options and... consulting with a number of role players" in the African National Congress (ANC), spokesman Vincent Magwenya told journalists.

Ramaphosa is under growing pressure over accusations he attempted to cover up a theft at his farmhouse, with calls from the opposition and within his own party for him to step down.

The ANC was initially due to hold emergency talks on Thursday evening, but the meeting was postponed to Friday morning.

Magwenya said an announcement from Ramaphosa was "imminent" but did not say when that would be delivered.

The president was neither "panicking" not lacking confidence, he added.

"The president appreciates the urgency of this issue... the enormity of this issue, what it means for the country, the stability of government and as a result of that he is still processing the report," said Magwenya.

Ramaphosa had been under fire since June, when South Africa's former spy boss filed a complaint with the police alleging the president hid a burglary at his farm at Phala Phala in northeastern South Africa from the authorities.

Instead, he allegedly organised for the robbers to be kidnapped and bribed into silence.

Ramaphosa has denied any wrongdoing.

On Wednesday, a panel tasked with probing the affair submitted a report to parliament in which it concluded Ramaphosa "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct.

"We are in an unprecedented, an extraordinary moment as a constitutional democracy as a result of the report," Magwenya said in a televised media briefing.