Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Beleaguered South African power utility Eskom appointed an interim CEO on Friday, capping a week of high drama marked by a bombshell interview in which the firm's previous head accused the ruling party of graft.

The company said its chief financial officer, Calib Cassim, would take the helm "with immediate effect" following the sudden departure of his predecessor, Andre de Ruyter.

"Mr Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice," the company said in a statement.

South Africa is in the midst of a severe energy crisis, with record power cuts that have hampered economic growth and angered the population.