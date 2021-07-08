Johannesburg, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :After days of drama and suspense before handing himself in, South Africa's Jacob Zuma began a 15-month sentence for contempt on Thursday, after spending his first night in jail.

The former prisoner of the apartheid regime had kept the country on tenterhooks by trying all legal avenues to evade jail, but Zuma became an inmate once again shortly after midnight.

It is the first time a former president has been jailed in post-apartheid South Africa.

He handed himself in at a recently renovated jail in the small mining town of Estcourt in his KwaZulu-natal home province.

The sentence handed to Zuma by the Constitutional Court last week for snubbing anti-graft investigators also set a benchmark for the continent in jailing a former head of state for refusing to respond to a corruption probe.

Many South Africans hailed Zuma's incarceration as a watershed moment that would strengthen the rule of law in the country.

Former corruption buster and ex-ombudswoman Thuli Madonsela hailed it as a "glorious day, in that it says that the rule of law prevails".

If he had not gone to prison, "it would have sent shock waves to the system," she said on public television on Thursday.

The day before, police had warned they were prepared to arrest Zuma by a midnight deadline to enforce the ruling, unless the top court instructed otherwise.

But in the end the former leader decided to comply.

Just minutes before the deadline expired, his foundation tweeted that Zuma had "decided to comply with the incarceration order" and hand himself to a correctional facility.

This is the second time Zuma, democratic South Africa's former president -- after Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki -- has been in prison.