Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Shortly after nightfall, flashlight in hand, Rivas Bright knocks twice on the broken window of an abandoned building in Pretoria, South Africa.

"Still!" he tells his fellow ghost hunters. They hold their breath, waiting for a response from the shadows.

It's been around two years since Bright, 39, set up "The Upsidedown" a group of paranormal enthusiasts hunting ghosts in a bid to prove they are real.

It's a daunting task, given spirits are proverbially evasive.

"It's a broken science," Nigel Mullinder, 29, a member of the team who during the day works at a casino, says of the study of paranormal events, which has drawn the interest of researchers and parapsychologists but produced little hard evidence.

Bright and his team of "sceptical believers" -- five men and two women -- have turned to tech to solve the mystery.

Armed with an arsenal of tools including infrared cameras, motion and heat detectors, radios, and a self-developed app to uncover paranormal activity, they scout haunted buildings looking for clues in cavernous hallways and rusting stairwells.

"(We) need a set of evidence that would allow us to prove that it's not just the wind (blowing) through the window or a door closing because of some sorts of vibrations," says Mullinder.

Tonight they have come to an abandoned building within the campus of one of South Africa's largest universities, which asked not to be named.

Night guards here have been spooked by creepy noises.

Lucy Tsoeu, 46, says slamming doors and the clacking of a typewriter at night have led her to believe a ghost is hanging about.

Her colleague Mpho Mthombeni, 30, says he has heard toilets flush and felt a strange presence when there was no one about.

"What can I do? Do I pray, or shall I speak louder to scare them away?" asks Tsoeu.

"Maybe they'll be able to cool them down," she says of the ghost hunters, half worried and half excited.