UrduPoint.com

S.Africa's Jailed Ex-president Zuma Placed On Medical Parole: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 08:20 PM

S.Africa's jailed ex-president Zuma placed on medical parole: official

Johannesburg, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, jailed in July for contempt of court after snubbing graft investigators, has been granted medical parole, correctional services authorities announced Sunday.

"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma has been placed on medical parole," it said in a statement.

