Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :South African Paralympic champion Oscar Pistorius is expected to learn on Friday whether he will be released from prison early, a decade after he shot and killed his girlfriend, lawyers said.

Pistorius killed Reeva Steenkamp, a model, in the early hours of Valentine's Day 2013, firing four times through the bathroom door of his ultra-secure Pretoria house, in a killing that shocked the world.

A parole hearing began in the morning at a correctional facility on the outskirts of the capital where the 36-year-old is being held.

"We have been advised that there will be a decision later today," Tania Koen, a lawyer representing Steenkamp's family told reporters outside the facility a couple of hours after proceedings started.