S.Africa's Ramaphosa Axes Police Chief Following Deadly Unrest

February 26, 2022

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday dismissed the country's police chief in the aftermath of riots last July that left more than 350 dead, the worst unrest since the end of apartheid.

The dismissal of General Khehla Sitole was "by mutual agreement" and in the "best interests of the country", the presidency said in a statement.

Parts of South Africa were plunged into violence in July when riots were sparked by the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

Police had watched on as Zuma's supporters took to the streets. Others joined in and a looting and arson spree ensued.

Days of unrest claimed 354 lives and cost the economy some 50-billion-rand ($3.3-billion).

An inquiry blamed glaring failures by police and intelligence agencies for the unrest.

Ramaphosa earlier this month acknowledged the government's "responsibility" for the turmoil and vowed to overhaul the country's security apparatus.

