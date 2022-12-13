Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :South African MPs on Tuesday prepared to debate whether to initiate proceedings that could force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over allegations he concealed a huge cash theft at his farm.

Ramaphosa -- championed as a graft-busting saviour after corruption-stained predecessor Jacob Zuma -- is counting on support from the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party, which has been further divided by the scandal.

An extraordinary parliamentary session opening in Cape Town at 1200 GMT will discuss the findings of an independent panel which said Ramaphosa may be guilty of serious violations and misconduct.