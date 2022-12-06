(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The threat of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's immediate exit from office over a cash-in-sofas scandal has temporarily faded after his party vowed to rally around him at next week's impeachment vote, but his woes are far from over.

The next days are critical for the head of state who has been championed as a graft-busting saviour after the corruption-drenched tenure of predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ruling African National Congress (ANC) party lawmakers vowed to close ranks around him at an impeachment vote in parliament next week, but Ramaphosa remains embroiled in the worst scandal of his career that could yet bring him down.

After a tumultuous week following a report by a parliament-sanctioned independent panel which found that he "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct, Ramaphosa appeared to have earned a respite.

The parliament sitting to vote on whether he should face impeachment, initially slated for Tuesday, was at the 11th hour pushed back by a week, prolonging the uncertainty around Ramaphosa's future.

That vote will come just three days before the ANC meets for its five-yearly conference to elect a new president. Ramaphosa is the leading candidate of the two nominees named so far for the party leadership.

But that is no guarantee he will be re-elected, or serve out his full state presidential term which should run until April 2024.

ANC members facing criminal allegations or charges are expected to step aside.

Ramaphosa is not charged yet over the scandal dubbed "Phala Phala farm-gate", after the name of the estate in northeastern South Africa.

That gives him room to still try his luck and contest the ANC leadership -- a ticket to the national presidency.

"The step-aside rule doesn't apply here, Cyril Ramaphosa is not charged with anything," lawyer and ANC veteran Mathews Phosa told eNCA news at the weekend.

But scandals do not necessarily decide the fate of an ANC president and the party throughout its nearly three decades in power has exhibited a tendency to protect its own people.