UrduPoint.com

S.Africa's Ramaphosa Future Fragile Despite Party Backing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 07:40 PM

S.Africa's Ramaphosa future fragile despite party backing

Johannesburg, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The threat of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's immediate exit from office over a cash-in-sofas scandal has temporarily faded after his party vowed to rally around him at next week's impeachment vote, but his woes are far from over.

The next days are critical for the head of state who has been championed as a graft-busting saviour after the corruption-drenched tenure of predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ruling African National Congress (ANC) party lawmakers vowed to close ranks around him at an impeachment vote in parliament next week, but Ramaphosa remains embroiled in the worst scandal of his career that could yet bring him down.

After a tumultuous week following a report by a parliament-sanctioned independent panel which found that he "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct, Ramaphosa appeared to have earned a respite.

The parliament sitting to vote on whether he should face impeachment, initially slated for Tuesday, was at the 11th hour pushed back by a week, prolonging the uncertainty around Ramaphosa's future.

That vote will come just three days before the ANC meets for its five-yearly conference to elect a new president. Ramaphosa is the leading candidate of the two nominees named so far for the party leadership.

But that is no guarantee he will be re-elected, or serve out his full state presidential term which should run until April 2024.

ANC members facing criminal allegations or charges are expected to step aside.

Ramaphosa is not charged yet over the scandal dubbed "Phala Phala farm-gate", after the name of the estate in northeastern South Africa.

That gives him room to still try his luck and contest the ANC leadership -- a ticket to the national presidency.

"The step-aside rule doesn't apply here, Cyril Ramaphosa is not charged with anything," lawyer and ANC veteran Mathews Phosa told eNCA news at the weekend.

But scandals do not necessarily decide the fate of an ANC president and the party throughout its nearly three decades in power has exhibited a tendency to protect its own people.

Related Topics

Scandal Parliament Vote South Africa Turkish Lira April May Congress Criminals From Lucky Cement Limited

Recent Stories

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

LCCI urges govt to establish cottage city

29 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing ..

Audio leaks on Cypher: LHC bars FIA from executing notice to summon Imran Khan

42 minutes ago
 Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution ..

Punjab CM suggest Imran Khan to delay dissolution of provincial assembly for thr ..

60 minutes ago
 Govt decides to limit HEC powers

Govt decides to limit HEC powers

2 hours ago
 Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media ..

Mahira Khan’s portraits go viral on social media

3 hours ago
 Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musad ..

Pakistan to import POL products from Russia: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.