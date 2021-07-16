(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday visit the port city of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal province, the epicentre of deadly violence that has shaken the country over the past week, his office said.

He "will this morning, Friday, 16 July 2021, undertake an oversight visit to... KwaZulu-Natal, to assess the impact of recent public violence and the deployment of security forces," the presidency said in a statement.