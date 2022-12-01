Cape Town, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing renewed pressure after a panel probing a burglary scandal at his farm said on Wednesday it found enough evidence to warrant a parliamentary debate on whether he should be impeached.

Parliament is set to examine the report and decide whether to push ahead with impeachment proceedings next week, only days before Ramaphosa faces a crucial internal party election.

The three-person panel set up in September to probe the alleged cover-up of theft at Ramaphosa's farmhouse wrote in its conclusions that the information it gathered "discloses.

.. that the president may have committed" serious violations and misconduct.

These include not reporting the theft directly to the police, acting in a way inconsistent with holding office and exposing himself to a clash between his official responsibilities and his private business.

Reacting to the report, Ramaphosa reiterated his denial of any wrongdoing.

"The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country," the presidency said in a statement.