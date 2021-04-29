(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :As other skateboarders paused to catch their breath, South African Olympic aspirant Brandon Valjalo moved ahead and sped down the next ramp, slid along a rail and spun into the air.

Landing gracefully on his feet, the 22-year-old was visibly dissatisfied with his technique and went back for another round.

A low, late autumn afternoon sun shone over the church-sponsored skatepark in Johannesburg's affluent suburb of Sandton.

Young athletes, some shirtless, launched themselves skyward, spinning and slamming the concrete as a small crowd cheered from behind a meshed fence.

Valjalo, wavy blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail, was the main attraction.

He is just two events from representing South Africa at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, where skateboarding will feature for the first time as a medal sport.

The qualification process, paused for a year due to the pandemic, is set to resume in May.

Spots are guaranteed for the world's top 20 -- a far distance from Valjalo's 49th place.

But the skateboarder is still "pretty confident" he will make the Olympics roster.

As the number one in Africa, he is likely to qualify as the continent's representative regardless of his global ranking.