(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's top court on Tuesday found former president Jacob Zuma in contempt of court following his refusal to appear before a graft panel.

"The Constitutional Court can do nothing but conclude that Mr Zuma is guilty of the crime of contempt of court," judge Sisi Khampepe said.