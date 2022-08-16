(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa's ex-leader Jacob Zuma on Monday asked a top court to overturn a ruling that ordered him back to jail to serve a sentence that had triggered protests and looting.

Zuma, 80, was released on medical parole last September, just two months into a 15-month term he was handed for snubbing anti-corruption investigators.

In December, the High Court reversed his release, describing the decision as "unlawful".

The Supreme Court of Appeal, sitting in the central city of Bloemfontein, on Monday started hearing Zuma's bid for his medical parole to be restored before electing to adjourn its decision to a later date.

Attorney Maribolla Mphahlele, representing the prisons services, said a doctor had established that Zuma suffered "from a terminal disease or a condition that is chronic and progressive".

The doctor recommended parole due to "incapacity" as Zuma's condition had "progressively deteriorated since 2018 and (Zuma) is unable to perform the activities of daily living or self-care", Mphahlele said, without giving details.

While in prison, Zuma was taken to hospital for surgery to treat an undisclosed ailment. He did not physically appear in court on Monday but the former president's lawyer Dali Mpofu noted that "two doctors have actually examined the patient.

"How come a court of law.

.. knows better than medical experts? Medical experts say this man is terminally ill," said Mpofu, who insisted that Zuma "like everybody else is entitled to the protections that are afforded by our constitution.

"Parole is a form of punishment," he added.

- 'State capture' - Zuma was jailed in July for 15 months for contempt of court after he refused to give testimony to a graft inquiry.

His jailing sparked violent protests and looting in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal that spread to the financial hub Johannesburg, claiming more than 350 lives and dealing a crippling blow to South Africa's economy.

It was the deadliest social unrest in South Africa since the end of white-minority rule in 1994.

Zuma ascended to the presidency in 2009 but was toppled nine years later as his tenure sank deeper into corruption scandals.

For many South Africans, his name resonates with graft and "state capture" -- the embezzlement of government-owned assets -- but he remains a hero to many grassroots members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, described the unrest as an orchestrated attempt to destabilise the country.

The appeal case has become a high-stakes political issue. The largest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, describes it as "a test of the principle of equality before the law".

