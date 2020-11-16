UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Zuma Fears 'biased' Anti-graft Panel: Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

S.Africa's Zuma fears 'biased' anti-graft panel: lawyer

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :After months of refusing to testify, South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma on Monday appeared before a panel probing rampant state corruption during his nine-year reign.

The 78-year-old did not give any evidence on the graft allegations but lodged an application requesting the head of the judicial commission recuse himself, accusing him of prejudice.

The scandal-tainted former leader had indicated in September that he would ask the chairman of the commission, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to step aside because he believed he was biased against him.

Lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said Zuma has "reasonable apprehension" arising from comments made by Zondo in testimonies by previous witnesses.

Zuma "is entitled to an impartial" judge, said the lawyer, adding Zondo's comments and style of questioning witnesses was uncomfortable.

"This is not about your integrity," said Sikhakhane. But it is "your comments that have raised concerns" that the commission "seeks to punish him (Zuma)".

Zondo is yet to make a decision on whether to recuse himself or not.

The country's second highest ranking judge has headed the commission which was set up in 2018 to hear testimonies from ministers, ex-ministers, government officials and business executives on alleged corruption under Zuma's tenure.

So far at least 34 witnesses have directly and indirectly implicated Zuma.

After a first and only appearance before the commission in July 2019, Zuma has on several occasions refused to testify, citing health concerns or his preparation for another corruption case.

He is suspected of having facilitated widespread looting of state resources during his presidency between 2009 and 2018 when lucrative government contracts were awarded to an Indian business family, the Guptas.

Zuma was forced to step down in 2018 by the ruling African National Congress and his successor Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to tackle corruption.

He is also facing trial in a bribery case that is more than 20 years old in which he is accused of taking bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales.

Related Topics

India Chief Justice Corruption Business South Africa July September Congress 2018 2019 Family From Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

15 minutes ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

15 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

15 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.