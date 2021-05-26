UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Zuma Pleads Not Guilty In Graft Trial

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

S.Africa's Zuma pleads not guilty in graft trial

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :South Africa's former president, Jacob Zuma, pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a much-postponed corruption case dating back more than two decades.

The 79-year-old faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.

Zuma -- who at the time was president Thabo Mbeki's deputy -- is accused of accepting bribes totalling four million rand from one of the firms, French defence giant Thales.

Zuma was impassive as he faced the court in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, where numerous supporters and relatives were gathered.

Impeccably dressed in a dark blue suit and a red tie, wearing an anti-coronavirus mask, he was repeatedly asked by the judge, Piet Koen, to confirm in person the response of his attorney, given "the magnitude of what we're dealing with.

" "I plead not guilty," Zuma said without hesitating.

Thales also pleaded not guilty to charges of corruption and money laundering.

Zuma's plea concludes years of delay in the long-awaited trial, which many South Africans say will deliver the verdict of history on his turbulent presidency.

Prosecutors intend to call around 200 witnesses.

The ruling African National Congress (ANC) forced Zuma to resign in 2018 after a mounting series of scandals.

Under his nine-year tenure, say critics, corruption and cronyism flourished, and billions of Dollars in state assets and business were siphoned off.

His successor, Cyril Ramaphosa, has vowed to stamp out graft, but is meeting resistance from pro-Zuma figures who command grassroots support in the ANC.

Related Topics

Africa Corruption Business Pietermaritzburg Money Congress 2018 From Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Prime Minister Confirms Ban on Electrici ..

4 minutes ago

US State Secretary Extends Invitation to Israeli P ..

4 minutes ago

Foreign Authorities Fail to React to Threats Again ..

4 minutes ago

5.4-magnitude quake hits 144 km NNW of Neiafu, Ton ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Post opens 1200 more new DFPOs

4 minutes ago

KP records gradual decline in coronavirus cases: R ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.