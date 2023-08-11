Open Menu

S.Africa's Zuma Quickly Released After Reporting To Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma reported back to prison on Friday only to be swiftly released, in the latest twist over the 81-year-old's contempt of court sentence.

Zuma was ordered to report back to prison and arrived at 6:00 am (0400 GMT) at a detention facility in eastern town of Estcourt where was "admitted into the system", the prison service said.

But he was let go in just over an hour as part of a "remission process" aiming to address overcrowding in prison, according to Correctional Services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

"Upon admission into the system he was subjected to administrative processes... He was then released," Thobakgale told a press conference in Pretoria.

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in June 2021 after refusing to testify before a panel probing financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency -- but was freed on medical parole just two months into his term.

He started serving his term early in July 2021.

