UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Africa's Zuma Seeks 'impartial' Judge In Anti-graft Hearings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

S.Africa's Zuma seeks 'impartial' judge in anti-graft hearings

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :After months of refusing to testify, South Africa's ex-president Jacob Zuma appeared Monday before a panel probing rampant state corruption during his nine-year reign, demanding a fair investigation.

The 78-year-old did not give any evidence on the graft allegations. Instead he accused Raymond Zondo, the head of the judicial commission, of bias and lodged an application requesting that he recuse himself.

The scandal-tainted former leader had indicated in September that he would ask Zondo, deputy chief justice of South Africa's Constitutional Court, to step aside.

Lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane said Zuma's "reasonable apprehension" stems from comments made by Zondo during testimony given by previous witnesses in the probe.

Zuma "is entitled to an impartial" judge, the lawyer said, adding that Zondo had an intimidating style of questioning.

"This is not about your integrity," Sikhakhane told Zondo, adding however: "Your comments... have raised concerns" that the commission "seeks to punish him (Zuma)".

The lawyer warned that if Zuma is forced to answer questions "without the climate being created for him to believe that he is not being judged... he'll exercise his right to say nothing".

Counsel for the commission, Paul Pretorius, dismissed Zuma's application as "simply without merit".

Zondo said he would respond to the demand "as soon as possible".

The country's second highest-ranking judge has headed the so-called Zondo Commission since it was set up in 2018 to hear testimony from ministers, ex-ministers, government officials and business executives on alleged corruption under Zuma's tenure.

So far at least 34 witnesses have directly or indirectly implicated Zuma.

He is suspected of having facilitated widespread looting of state resources during his 2009-18 presidency when lucrative government contracts were awarded to an Indian business family, the Guptas, among other scandals.

The ruling African National Congress forced Zuma to step down in 2018, and his successor Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to tackle corruption.

After a first and only appearance before the commission in July 2019, Zuma has on several occasions refused to testify, citing health concerns or his preparation for another corruption case.

The former leader is also facing accusations of taking bribes from French arms manufacturer Thales in a case that is more than 20 years old.

Related Topics

India Chief Justice Corruption Business South Africa July September Congress 2018 2019 Family From Government Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed opens Seamless Middle East 2020

59 seconds ago

UK secures five million doses of Moderna vaccine

1 minute ago

WHO Expert Confirms 65 Coronavirus Cases Among Hea ..

2 minutes ago

New Asian trade bloc to play key role in driving i ..

2 minutes ago

Belarusian Association of Journalists Wins Canada- ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Government Asks Lawmakers to Extend COVID-19 ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.