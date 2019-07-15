UrduPoint.com
S.Africa's Zuma To Take Centre Stage At Graft Inquiry

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Former South African president Jacob Zuma is due Monday to testify at a judicial inquiry where he faces tough questioning over allegations that he oversaw systematic looting of state funds while in power.

Zuma struck a characteristically relaxed tone ahead of his televised appearance, which could last for five days, tweeting a video on Sunday of himself dancing and singing "Zuma must fall" before laughing heartily.

"The commission asked me to come to testify and put forward any information that I might have," he told reporters last week. "We will see how things pan out, but I am going there." The former president is accused of fostering a culture of corruption during a nine-year reign before he was ousted in 2018 by the ruling ANC party and replaced by Cyril Ramaphosa.

Zuma's supporters and opponents are expected to gather for noisy rallies outside the inquiry commission venue, while 200 members of the public are to attend the hearing on a first-come, first-served basis.

Zuma, 77, is not legally required to appear at the inquiry into the so-called "State Capture" scandal, and it is unclear if he will cooperate with any cross-examination.

He has denied all wrongdoing and dismissed the concept of "state capture", while his lawyers have described the inquiry as an attempt to "ambush and humiliate" him.

His request to see questions in advance was denied by the inquiry commission, which invited him to appear "to give his side of the story" after other witnesses gave damning evidence against him.

Led by judge Raymond Zondo, the probe is investigating a web of deals involving government officials, the wealthy Gupta family and state-owned companies.

